Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Undergoes procedure
Baumgartner (thigh) has undergone a procedure on his muscle injury and will start his rehabilitation, according to his club.
Baumgartner has already been ruled out of the World Cup after an injury in a friendly and has received further treatment, as the midfielder underwent surgery. He will now start his rehabilitation and will look to further progress his health as pre-season preparations start. There is a solid chance he returns ahead of the next season, as this procedure was likely to have him fit for the 2026/27 season.
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