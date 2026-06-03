Christoph Baumgartner Injury: Undergoes procedure

Baumgartner (thigh) has undergone a procedure on his muscle injury and will start his rehabilitation, according to his club.

Baumgartner has already been ruled out of the World Cup after an injury in a friendly and has received further treatment, as the midfielder underwent surgery. He will now start his rehabilitation and will look to further progress his health as pre-season preparations start. There is a solid chance he returns ahead of the next season, as this procedure was likely to have him fit for the 2026/27 season.