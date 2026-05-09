Christoph Baumgartner News: Assists with lone chance created
Baumgartner had an assist with his lone chance created while firing four shots (one on goal) during Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.
Baumgartner set up Xaver Schlager in the 45th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Leipzig with his four shots. The midfielder has two goal involvements to go along with 11 shots and two chances created over his last three starts.
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