Christoph Baumgartner News: Attempts four shots in draw

Baumgartner led the RB Leipzig attack Saturday with four shots (one on goal) as they played to a 1-1stalemate versus Holstein Kiel. The wide midfielder put forth a box-to-box performance, also making four tackles (four won) and one clearance over his 90 minutes of play. Baumgartner has not registered a goal contributions across his last 12 appearances (eight starts).