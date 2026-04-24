Christoph Baumgartner News: Fires five shots
Baumgartner took five shots (three on goal) during Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.
Baumgartner was held off the scoresheet despite firing a team-high five shots Friday. The midfielder has an assist to go along with 11 shots, three chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics22 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 12, 2021
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece TakersJune 9, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig PreviewJune 11, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More