Christoph Baumgartner headshot

Christoph Baumgartner News: Fires five shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Baumgartner took five shots (three on goal) during Friday's 3-1 win over Union Berlin.

Baumgartner was held off the scoresheet despite firing a team-high five shots Friday. The midfielder has an assist to go along with 11 shots, three chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
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