Christoph Baumgartner News: Nets brace Friday
Baumgartner scored two goals while taking three shots (two on goal) during Friday's 5-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Baumgartner scored in the 21st and 30th minutes while tying for the team-high in shots during the one sided victory. The goals were the first since February 21st for the midfielder as he's combined for seven shots, two chances created and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
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