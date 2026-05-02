Christoph Baumgartner News: Nets goal in defeat
Baumgartner scored a goal while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Leverkusen.
Baumgartner found the back of the net in the 80th minute preventing a clean sheet with a late consolation goal. The goal was the first since March 20th for Baumgartner as he's combined for nine shots, two chances created and two crosses over his last three starts.
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