Christoph Baumgartner News: Nets goal in defeat

Baumgartner scored a goal while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Leverkusen.

Baumgartner found the back of the net in the 80th minute preventing a clean sheet with a late consolation goal. The goal was the first since March 20th for Baumgartner as he's combined for nine shots, two chances created and two crosses over his last three starts.