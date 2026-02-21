Christoph Baumgartner News: Scores twice in draw
Baumgartner scored two goals while taking four shots (two on goal), creating a chance and making three tackles (winning all three) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dortmund.
Baumgartner scored in the 20th and 39th minutes while leading Leipzig in shots and tackles during the draw. The midfielder has scored four goals while taking 10 shots, creating two chances and making eight tackles over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 12, 2021
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece TakersJune 9, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig PreviewJune 11, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga TargetsJune 4, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More