Christoph Baumgartner headshot

Christoph Baumgartner News: Scores twice in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Baumgartner scored two goals while taking four shots (two on goal), creating a chance and making three tackles (winning all three) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dortmund.

Baumgartner scored in the 20th and 39th minutes while leading Leipzig in shots and tackles during the draw. The midfielder has scored four goals while taking 10 shots, creating two chances and making eight tackles over his last three appearances.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More
