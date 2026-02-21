Christoph Baumgartner News: Scores twice in draw

Baumgartner scored two goals while taking four shots (two on goal), creating a chance and making three tackles (winning all three) during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dortmund.

Baumgartner scored in the 20th and 39th minutes while leading Leipzig in shots and tackles during the draw. The midfielder has scored four goals while taking 10 shots, creating two chances and making eight tackles over his last three appearances.