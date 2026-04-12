Christoph Baumgartner News: Sets up winner

Baumgartner assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monchengladbach.

Baumgartner provided the assist for Yan Diomande's winning goal, one of two chances he created throughout the game, while also posing a threat himself with four shots. The assist was his eighth of the season, though it ended a lengthy dry spell, with his previous contribution of that kind coming back in late December.