Christoph Baumgartner News: Sets up winner
Baumgartner assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monchengladbach.
Baumgartner provided the assist for Yan Diomande's winning goal, one of two chances he created throughout the game, while also posing a threat himself with four shots. The assist was his eighth of the season, though it ended a lengthy dry spell, with his previous contribution of that kind coming back in late December.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics10 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 12, 2021
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece TakersJune 9, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig PreviewJune 11, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christoph Baumgartner See More