Christoph Baumgartner headshot

Christoph Baumgartner News: Sets up winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 3:28pm

Baumgartner assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Monchengladbach.

Baumgartner provided the assist for Yan Diomande's winning goal, one of two chances he created throughout the game, while also posing a threat himself with four shots. The assist was his eighth of the season, though it ended a lengthy dry spell, with his previous contribution of that kind coming back in late December.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
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