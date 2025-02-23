Fantasy Soccer
Christoph Baumgartner

Christoph Baumgartner News: Shown fifth yellow, injured Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Baumgartner was shown his fifth yellow card of the season before leaving injured in the first half during Sunday's clash with Heidenheim.

Baumgartner left the pitch in the 33rd minute after being unable to continue as he was replaced by Arthur Vermeeren. The attacker will miss next week's match through suspension while the extent of his injury is determined.

Christoph Baumgartner
RB Leipzig
