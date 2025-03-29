Fantasy Soccer
Christoph Baumgartner News: Starting against Gladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Baumgartner (concussion) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Gladbach.

Baumgartner is back from the concussion he suffered over the international break, with the forward immediately seeing the start. This is his second straight start and should continue in this role in a solid amount of matches moving forward, starting in 21 of his 33 appearances this season.

