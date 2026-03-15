Christoph Baumgartner News: Takes two shots
Baumgartner took two off target shots and made three interceptions during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Stuttgart.
Baumgartner was held off the scoresheet while tying for the team-high in shots Sunday. The midfielder has combined for six shots and two chances created over his last three appearances and doesn't have a goal involvement in March.
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