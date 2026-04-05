Christoph Baumgartner News: Wins four tackles
Baumgartner recorded four tackles (four won) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Werder Bremen.
Baumgartner went four for four in tackles won on Saturday, hos best defensive performance of the season. He continues to average at least one tackle won a game, collecting 14 tackles (10 won) in the last eight league games played.
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