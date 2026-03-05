Christopher James Olney headshot

Christopher James Olney News: Loaned to USL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Olney has completed a loan move to USL side Brooklyn FC from Philadelphia Union through 2026, his parent club announced Thursday.

Olney made his MLS debut in 2024 but failed to appear at the top league level since then. He'll now head back to the USL, where he has previously played for Lexington SC. In any case, the young midfielder was not expected to play a big role for the Union, so this move shouldn't alter their rotation going forward.

