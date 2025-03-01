Fantasy Soccer
Christopher Jullien headshot

Christopher Jullien Injury: Trains but not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Julien (knee) has began to train but won't be an option for a few more weeks, according to Nicolas Maurice of Espirit Pail Lade.

Julien is recovering from a torn ACL and has seen a huge improvement in his recovery, as the defender has returned to training this week. However, he is still weeks away from a return. That said, he will likely see the field again near the end of March or start of April.

Christopher Jullien
Montpellier
