Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Christopher McVey headshot

Christopher McVey Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

McVey (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's clash with Vancouver, per the MLS injury report.

McVey is in doubt for Saturday's clash due to a lower body concern. The defender has been one of the most important parts of the team, going the full 90 in every single match. He'd be a tremendous blow if he's ruled out, and he would snap one of the few outfield ironman streaks in MLS this season.

Christopher McVey
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now