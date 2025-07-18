Christopher McVey Injury: Deemed questionable
McVey (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's clash with Vancouver, per the MLS injury report.
McVey is in doubt for Saturday's clash due to a lower body concern. The defender has been one of the most important parts of the team, going the full 90 in every single match. He'd be a tremendous blow if he's ruled out, and he would snap one of the few outfield ironman streaks in MLS this season.
