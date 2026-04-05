Christopher McVey News: Cleared for Saturday
McVey has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs Minnesota on Saturday.
McVey is expected back at starting CB Saturday after serving a one match suspension for a red card. He's having a great start to the season with a goal from defense, while also keeping three clean sheets on 10 clearances in the five games played.
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