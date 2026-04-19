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Christopher McVey News: Clears ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

McVey has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the trip to Houston on Wednesday.

McVey will likely return to center back on Wednesday, missing the last match through suspension. He's earned five starts in six appearances for San Diego, scoring once with 14 clearances and 10 interceptions with three clean sheets.

Christopher McVey
San Diego FC
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