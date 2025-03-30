Christopher McVey News: Finds back of net
McVey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles Football Club.
McVey earned the opening goal of the match Saturday, finding the net in the 21st minute. This is his first goal of the season and a rare goal in general for the defender, only seeing one all of last season. He also added one interception, two blocks and five clearances in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now