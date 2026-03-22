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Christopher McVey News: Handed red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

McVey generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Real Salt Lake. He picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the th minute.

McVey picked up two yellow cards, which will lead to a one match suspension after the international break. He returned to the starting XI Sunday, having been a sub vs Dallas, with Oscar Verhoeven an option to start vs San Jose on April 4.

Christopher McVey
San Diego FC
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