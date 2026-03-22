Christopher McVey News: Handed red
McVey generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Real Salt Lake. He picked up two yellow cards and was sent off in the th minute.
McVey picked up two yellow cards, which will lead to a one match suspension after the international break. He returned to the starting XI Sunday, having been a sub vs Dallas, with Oscar Verhoeven an option to start vs San Jose on April 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher McVey See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation304 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form325 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back332 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack353 days ago
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IIFebruary 7, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher McVey See More