Christopher McVey News: Records own goal in win

McVey recorded an own goal, three tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Minnesota United.

McVey made a terrible mistake when attempting a pass to his goalkeeper, which resulted in an own goal in the eighth minute of the match. Despite that event, McVey led the away team with seven clearances and won six of his 10 ground duels throughout the victory. He's an ever-present piece of San Diego's defensive unit, so there should be plenty of chances for him to get back on track as he looks to build on his averages of 85.0 passes, 4.6 clearances and 2.4 tackles per game over his last five starts.