Christopher McVey News: Scores opener
McVey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-0 win over CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.
McVey delivered a strong performance on both ends of the pitch in Saturday's win over CF Montreal, opening the scoring with a glancing header off an Anders Dreyer corner. He added four interceptions, one block and six clearances defensively. The Swedish defender remains an important figure in the back line after starting all 37 of his appearances last season.
