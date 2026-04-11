Christopher McVey headshot

Christopher McVey News: Shown red card against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

McVey was sent off in the 46th minute of Saturday's clash against Minnesota United.

McVey committed a foul at the beginning of the second half and received his second yellow card of the game, leaving his side with 10 men in an already tough matchup. The defender has recorded a red card in each of his last three starts considering all competitions, and he's now banned for the next MLS game against Real Salt Lake, after which he may return to face Houston Dynamo on April 22. In any case, he's hardly reliable for fantasy upside until he can control his disciplinary struggles. Manu Duah will return from his ban in time to take McVey's place while the latter is ineligible.

Christopher McVey
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher McVey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher McVey See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
324 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
345 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
352 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part II
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 7, 2024