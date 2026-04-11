Christopher McVey News: Shown red card against Minnesota

McVey was sent off in the 46th minute of Saturday's clash against Minnesota United.

McVey committed a foul at the beginning of the second half and received his second yellow card of the game, leaving his side with 10 men in an already tough matchup. The defender has recorded a red card in each of his last three starts considering all competitions, and he's now banned for the next MLS game against Real Salt Lake, after which he may return to face Houston Dynamo on April 22. In any case, he's hardly reliable for fantasy upside until he can control his disciplinary struggles. Manu Duah will return from his ban in time to take McVey's place while the latter is ineligible.