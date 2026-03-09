Christopher McVey News: Two tackles in clean sheet
McVey registered two tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.
McVey put in a solid defensive display with two tackles, two clearances and one interception, contributing to his side's third consecutive clean sheet. Across those three games the defender has accumulated five tackles, eight clearances, one block and seven interceptions, registering at least one interception in each game. He has also offered something going forward, attempting three shots including a goal in the opening gameweek.
