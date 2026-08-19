Christopher Nkunku headshot

Christopher Nkunku Injury: Excluded from the squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:59am

Nkunku has been ousted by the Milan management and new coach Ruben Amorim and won't participate in the first two matches, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Nkunku is no longer practicing with the first team, like Fikayo Tomori and Youssouf Fofana, and is searching for a new home. He was a rotational piece last year and totaled seven goals and three assists in 32 appearances (15 starts). Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Adrien Rabiot and Alphadjo Cisse will get some opportunities as no.10s until Rafael Leao (thigh) and Christian Pulisic (lower leg) are 100 percent.

Christopher Nkunku
AC Milan
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