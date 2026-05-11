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Christopher Nkunku News: Buries PK in Atalanta fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Nkunku scored one goal to go with five shots (three on target), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.

Nkunku had a strong display coming off the bench at halftime, pacing his side in attempts and keeping his aplomb from the spot, ending a 12-game scoring drought. He'll likely start versus Genoa due to Rafael Leao's suspension and Christian Pulisic's (glute) subpar fitness.

Christopher Nkunku
AC Milan
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