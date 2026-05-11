Christopher Nkunku News: Buries PK in Atalanta fixture

Nkunku scored one goal to go with five shots (three on target), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.

Nkunku had a strong display coming off the bench at halftime, pacing his side in attempts and keeping his aplomb from the spot, ending a 12-game scoring drought. He'll likely start versus Genoa due to Rafael Leao's suspension and Christian Pulisic's (glute) subpar fitness.