Christopher Nkunku News: Buries PK in Atalanta fixture
Nkunku scored one goal to go with five shots (three on target), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Atalanta.
Nkunku had a strong display coming off the bench at halftime, pacing his side in attempts and keeping his aplomb from the spot, ending a 12-game scoring drought. He'll likely start versus Genoa due to Rafael Leao's suspension and Christian Pulisic's (glute) subpar fitness.
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