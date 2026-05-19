Christopher Nkunku headshot

Christopher Nkunku News: Converts from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Nkunku scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

Nkunku opened the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 win at Genoa, converting the penalty that he won himself and sending Justin Bijlow the wrong way. The forward constantly threatened with runs in behind the defense and repeatedly caused problems for the opposition back line, while also adding one key pass, two crosses and one interception. Nkunku has now scored seven Serie A goals and contributed three assists across 31 appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the most productive all-around forwards in his side's attack during their push for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Christopher Nkunku
AC Milan
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