Christopher Nkunku News: Fails to record single shot
Nkunku recorded one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Brighton.
Nkunku had a terrible day at striker Friday, failing to record a single shot during the loss to Brighton. With Nicolas Jackson set for a stint on the sidelines, the forward will have to step it up as he is expected to get more starts, having recorded only four starts in 21 PL appearances, scoring two goals with an assist.
