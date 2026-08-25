Christopher Nkunku News: Returns to Leipzig on loan
Nkunku has joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal from AC Milan on Tuesday. The deal also includes an option to sign him permanently.
Nkunku has had the best moments of his career donning the Leipzig shirt, as he recorded 70 goals and 56 assists across 172 competitive appearances for the club across a four-season stretch between 2019/20 and 2022/23. He should see a steady role in the attacking third, though his exact position remains to be seen.
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