Christopher Nkunku headshot

Christopher Nkunku News: Sets up teammate in Cremonese tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Nkunku assisted once to go with four passes and one chance created in 12 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Cremonese.

Nkunku relieved Christian Pulisic late and generously fed Rafael Leao instead of finishing on his own on a fast-break in the last minute of the game. His minutes have dipped with both starters being healthy at the same time. He has scored and assisted once in the last five fixtures, recording three shots (two on target), three key passes and four crosses (two accurate) in that stretch.

Christopher Nkunku
AC Milan
