Christopher Operi News: Called up for World Cup

Operi has been called up for the 2026 World Cup by Cote d'Ivoire as a likely rotational option.

Operi has been called up as a late addition to the Cote d'Ivoire World Cup roster, replacing Clement Akpa after a groin injury ruled him out. He will likely be used in a limited manner, as Operi was a late addition, not initially scheduled to make the roster. He did see a decent season with Istanbul Basaksehir, recording two goals and six assists in 31 appearances, so he does show decent value as a two-way left-back. However, his value will heavily depend on his usage at the World Cup, currently slated as more of a rotational pick that could be used later into games or as a starter in the final group stage match.