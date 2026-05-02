Christopher Trimmel headshot

Christopher Trimmel News: Assists off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Trimmel assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.

Trimmel made an impact through his set-piece skill, as one of his two corner kicks led to Tom Rothe's goal in the 73rd minute of the draw. The experienced wing-back also added to his total of nine scoring chances created over the last three league contests. He was limited to a substitute role after two consecutive starts, though the assist should increase his chances of returning to the main lineup in upcoming clashes, perhaps in Josip Juranovic's place.

Christopher Trimmel
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher Trimmel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christopher Trimmel See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Dane Shinault
November 29, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 23, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 12, 2021