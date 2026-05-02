Christopher Trimmel News: Assists off bench Saturday
Trimmel assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Koln.
Trimmel made an impact through his set-piece skill, as one of his two corner kicks led to Tom Rothe's goal in the 73rd minute of the draw. The experienced wing-back also added to his total of nine scoring chances created over the last three league contests. He was limited to a substitute role after two consecutive starts, though the assist should increase his chances of returning to the main lineup in upcoming clashes, perhaps in Josip Juranovic's place.
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