Christopher Trimmel News: Five crosses from bench

Trimmel registered five crosses (zero accurate) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-1 win against FC Augsburg.

Trimmel was only an option off the bench Saturday, his first match missing a start since March 2. However, he would still see 29 minutes of work, notching five crosses in his short time on the field. His campaign ends with three goal contributions in 26 appearances (20 starts), adding 35 chances created and 111 crosses.