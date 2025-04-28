Christopher Trimmel News: Five crosses in draw

Trimmel generated five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bochum.

Trimmel sent a minimum of five crosses for the fifth time in seven outings and is up to 36 crosses and 12 accurate crosses over that span. This also marked his third straight game accounting for a chance created, totaling seven in that stretch. On the defensive side, he earned a tackle won for the third straight game and has five in that period.