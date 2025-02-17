Fantasy Soccer
Christopher Trimmel headshot

Christopher Trimmel News: One-match ban over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Trimmel is no longer banned and is an option for the club moving forward.

Trimmel is back from his ban after picking up a fifth yellow card this season, as he served his suspension last contest. He will likely see a bench spot next contest, as he hasn't started in the club's past five games. However, he will hope to earn back a starting spot soon, starting in 11 of his 16 appearances this season.

Christopher Trimmel
Union Berlin
