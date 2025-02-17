Christopher Trimmel News: One-match ban over
Trimmel is no longer banned and is an option for the club moving forward.
Trimmel is back from his ban after picking up a fifth yellow card this season, as he served his suspension last contest. He will likely see a bench spot next contest, as he hasn't started in the club's past five games. However, he will hope to earn back a starting spot soon, starting in 11 of his 16 appearances this season.
