Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christopher Trimmel headshot

Christopher Trimmel News: Provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Trimmel assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Trimmel tallied a single assist, though he had plenty of volume throughout Sunday's win. The midfielder was busy from open play and set-pieces and was a main focal point of the attack getting forward. Trimmel will be tested heavily in the final match before the break, against Munich.

Christopher Trimmel
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now