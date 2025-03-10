Christopher Trimmel News: Provides assist
Trimmel assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Trimmel tallied a single assist, though he had plenty of volume throughout Sunday's win. The midfielder was busy from open play and set-pieces and was a main focal point of the attack getting forward. Trimmel will be tested heavily in the final match before the break, against Munich.
