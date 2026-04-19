Christopher Trimmel News: Season high for crosses

Trimmel generated one shot (zero on goal), 18 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg.

Trimmel would see a great match crossing the ball, receiving decent help from his service on corners, recording 18 in the loss. This would just beat out his season high for a match this season, previously notching 16 in a Dec. 6 match. However, he has still struggled for goal contributions this season, with only two in 25 appearances, and his last Dec. 12.