Christopher Trimmel News: Signs contract extension with Union

Trimmel has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club for at least one more year, the club announced. "Christopher embodies Union like no other player. He is a role model both on and off the pitch, gives the team stability, bringing all his experience to bear. His importance to the club goes far beyond the sporting arena, because such a close bond between a player and a club is very rare in professional football today. We are very happy to be able to continue counting on him," said Union's director of men's professional football Horst Heldt.

Trimmel will remain at the club for a twelfth season after signing a new contract extension with Union Berlin and will further expand his legacy as captain and the most capped player in club history after surpassing the 350-game mark. He has made 21 appearances this season with one assist and 24 chances created.