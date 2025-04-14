Christos Mandas News: Gives up one in Roma clash

Mandas had three saves and conceded one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Roma.

Mandas got the nod over Ivan Provedel for the third straight game and pulled off a pair of monster saves but couldn't do anything on a gem by Matias Soule. He has had a few good showings in a row and might stay the top option for a while. He has kept one clean sheet, made nine saves and surrendered three goals in the last three games. Lazio will host Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday and then visit Genoa next Monday.