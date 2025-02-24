Christos Mandas News: Keeps clean sheet in rare start
Mandas made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.
Mandas made his first league start of the season and was very solid between the posts the few times he was called into action. Usually a backup behind Ivan Provedel in league games and the first choice for Europa League, the goalkeeper keeps proving to be more than ready to get more domestic nods.
