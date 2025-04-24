Fantasy Soccer
Christos Mandas headshot

Christos Mandas News: Secures clean sheet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Mandas registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Genoa.

Mandas kept a clean sheet in Wednesday's game against Genoa. He made four crucial saves including early stops that maintained the deadlock before Lazio took the lead. The match was briefly suspended due to crowd disturbances but Mandas remained focused to secure his third clean sheet in four league appearances this season. He will look to find another clean sheet on Monday against Parma.

Christos Mandas
Lazio
