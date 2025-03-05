Christos Tzolis News: Assists and concedes penalty Tuesday

Tzolis assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Tzolis had a very busy day in Tuesday's loss. He set up Maxim De Cuyper's strike in the 12th minute, one of four chances he created in the match. He also took two shots for the fourth straight match and set a season high with five crosses. His outing was not perfect though as he conceded a penalty in the 86th minute, allowing Aston Villa to take a two-goal lead into the second leg.