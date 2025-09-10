Tzolis is the undisputed starter on the left wing for Club Brugge and the main contributor for the Belgian side since he already scored four goals and provided six assists in 10 games across all competitions. Five of those goal contributions came against Glasgow Rangers and RB Salzburg in the Champions League qualification rounds that saw Club Brugge win all four games to reach the league phase. Tzolis will remain the leader of the frontline and the one to follow during the new European campaign starting next Thursday against Monaco.