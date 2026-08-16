Christos Tzolis News: Delivers two assists on debut

Tzolis impressed on his official Arsenal debut, delivering two assists in Sunday's 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Christos has shown largely what he's capable of doing. He needs to bring that to the Premier League, and he's given every sign that he's going to do it because he's so consistent, so composed in and around the box"

Tzolis had already impressed in preseason, contributing three assists and a goal across four friendlies, adding to a Club Brugge career that saw him produce 43 goals with 45 assists across 108 appearances and win back to back Belgian Pro League Player of the Season honors. His standout debut performance strengthens his case for a starting role on the left flank as Arsenal opens the Premier League season. Tzolis is expected to continue building on this momentum as the campaign begins.