Christos Tzolis headshot

Christos Tzolis News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Tzolis assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Atalanta. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Club Brugge's first-half onslaught, defined by three goals, was capped off with a Tzolis assist to Ferran Jutgla that secured the latter's brace. Tzolis will finish this Champions League season with at least a goal and an assist along with some strong form going into the Round of 16.

Christos Tzolis
Club Brugge
