Christos Tzolis News: Records assist

Tzolis assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Atalanta. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Club Brugge's first-half onslaught, defined by three goals, was capped off with a Tzolis assist to Ferran Jutgla that secured the latter's brace. Tzolis will finish this Champions League season with at least a goal and an assist along with some strong form going into the Round of 16.