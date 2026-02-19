Christos Tzolis News: Scores late equalizer Wednesday

Tzolis scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Tzolis capped the comeback in dramatic fashion, burying a left-footed strike from the left side of the box in the dying seconds, and after a tense VAR review, the goal stood. He had been buzzing around the box all night and nearly broke through earlier, forcing Jan Oblak into two sharp saves in the final 10 minutes as Brugge threw numbers forward hunting the equalizer. The late dagger locked in the draw and keeps Brugge's hopes alive heading into Tuesday's second leg at the Metropolitano, while his five-shot outing marked his second-highest total of the season and confirmed he is fully over his recent back issues and back at full throttle.