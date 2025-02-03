Chuba Akpom News: Joins Lille on loan

Akpom has joined Lille on loan from Ajax until the end of the season with a purchase option, the club announced. "It is with great pleasure that we announce the arrival of Chuba. We have been following him for a very long time. He has played in big clubs and has experience in European competitions. We had already wanted to bring him in the past, but it had not been possible. Chuba is a striker capable of playing in different positions across the front line. He will bring complementary qualities to the current group so that we are even stronger," said General Director Oliver Letang.

Akpom is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He spent time on loan at several clubs before establishing himself at PAOK Salonika, scoring 29 goals in three seasons. He later joined Middlesbrough, finishing the 2022-23 season with 29 goals in 42 matches and earning Player of the Year and Top Scorer honors in the Championship. Akpom then moved to Ajax Amsterdam, where he scored 15 goals in 36 appearances during the 2023-24 season and has already netted eight goals this season, including four in the Europa League.