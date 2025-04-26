Chuki News: Nets goal vs. Betis

Chuki scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Thursday's 5-1 defeat versus Betis.

Chuki took advantage of a perfect assist from Raul Moro to even the score late in the first half, though Valladolid crumbled defensively in the second half. Chuki was making his third straight start and found the back of the net for the first time in 2024/25.