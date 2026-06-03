Chuki News: Signs for Werder Bremen

Chuki has joined Werder Bremen from Real Valladolid ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, the club announced.

Chuki contributed an impressive 15 goal involvements across 34 appearances in the Spanish second division this season, demonstrating the quality that convinced Werder to bring him to the Bundesliga. Head of professional football Peter Niemeyer praised his first and second division experience in Spain at such a young age and his significant development potential, while coach Daniel Thioune highlighted his versatility to operate centrally or on the flanks as a key factor behind the recruitment. Chuki expressed deep emotion at leaving his hometown club Valladolid, where he made 55 competitive appearances and scored nine goals, but described the move to Bremen as a well-considered decision and the best possible next step for his career.