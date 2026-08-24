Chupe News: Converts penalty against Deportivo

Chupe scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo.

Chupe converted from the penalty spot in the 34th minute to bring Malaga level before coming close to a second goal when his close-range effort struck the crossbar in the 76th. The forward finished with four shots overall and was the main attacking threat throughout the contest. His apparent role from the penalty spot adds to his fantasy appeal, while his involvement in dangerous areas should give him opportunities to remain productive as Malaga prepare to face Valencia next.