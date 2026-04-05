Ciro Immobile Injury: Absent with illness

Immobile is out for Sunday's match against Lorient due to an illness, according to Marion Canu of Le Parisien.

Immobile is not with his team Sunday despite some prospects to start against Lorient, as the forward is now out due to an illness. Luckily for the club, the forward is likely to only miss a match with the illness, not set to be out for a long absence. With Immobile out, Willem Geubbels earns the start at forward.